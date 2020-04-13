​Carbamide transported via container for first time in Baku Port

Carbamide received from Turkmenistan was transported via container for the first time in Baku Port, Report informs.

It is reported that such loads are carried via ‘hopper’ wagons. The Baku Port will have an advantage in terms of time and methods of transportation by carrying such loads via both wagons and containers.

1,300 tonnes of carbamide were loaded in 62 containers (with a capacity of 20 pounds for each) with a particular device in the Baku Port and sent to Turkey. This method will regularly be used in the transportation of loads.

Transportation of carbamide was carried out with the cooperation of the Baku Port and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. On January 17, the Baku Port and ADY Container, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, signed an agreement on enhancement and joint coordination of partnership links in container transportations through the Middle Corridor, as well as cooperation in all stages of the operation processes.