Cambodia invites Azerbaijani companies to explore Southeast Asian markets

Cambodia is encouraging Azerbaijani companies to expand their presence in Southeast Asian markets, President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council Neak Oknha Kith Meng said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum.

According to Report, Kith Meng highlighted the significant untapped potential of Azerbaijani businesses seeking to expand their global presence, diversify their assets and enter new markets.

He noted that economic and trade relations between the two countries offer considerable opportunities that have yet to be fully explored.

"Although bilateral trade figures remain modest at present, the economic complementarity between Azerbaijan and Cambodia is clear and significant. Azerbaijan continues to establish itself as a major energy and industrial hub, while Cambodia is moving toward becoming a dynamic agricultural producer and a gateway to Southeast Asia. Under these circumstances, opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships between our countries have reached an unprecedented level," Kith Meng said.

In this regard, the head of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce called on Azerbaijan's public institutions and private sector to explore cooperation in four strategic areas.

These include agro-industry and strengthening food security; energy infrastructure and improving the resilience of Cambodia's energy supply; industrial infrastructure and joint initiatives in the energy transition; and the introduction of advanced infrastructure solutions.