Cambodia Chamber of Commerce offers Azerbaijan to open embassy in Phnom Penh

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Cambodia has called on Azerbaijan to open a full diplomatic mission in Phnom Penh, Chairman of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council Neak Oknha Kith Meng said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, according to Report.

Kith Meng emphasized that strengthening bilateral relations in key economic sectors would create new prospects for the business communities of both countries.

"We also advocate for establishing direct air links between the two countries to boost investment interaction and develop tourism," the head of the Chamber of Commerce noted.

He also mentioned that diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Azerbaijan were established in 1994.