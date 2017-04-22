Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Baku will host the First Azerbaijan-Arab business forum on October 21-23.”

Report informs, Head of Public Union “Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Arab Countries” Elshan Rahimov said.

According to him, 300 Arab businessmen will attend the event: “It is projected to transform this forum into an annual event”.

E.Rahimov told that business trips of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to Arab countries will be arranged in July: “First of all, entrepreneurs will travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE. They will meet with heads of trade chambers, business circles in Arab countries”.

Head of Turkish-Arabic Economical and Strategic Cooperation Association Mahammad Al-Adil told that their goal is introducing Azerbaijan to Arab world, 22 countries: “We try to attract investors from 22 countries. We will invite all 22 Arab countries to the First Azerbaijan-Arab business forum”.