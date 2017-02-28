Baku hosts the TAIEX seminar

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts two-day TAIEX seminar on "advanced experience of European Union Institute for Standardization and Certification".

Report informs referring to the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, Acting Director of Standardization and Certification Committee of Azerbaijan Namig Tagiyev said that the need for further development of non-oil sector, industry and commerce in Azerbaijan is increasing day by day.

According to him, reforms carried out in this direction under the guidance of the head of state were promotion of innovation in economy, to ensure conditions fair competition and free trade, the local industrial products aimed at increasing competitiveness in the world market.

Director of Bulgarian Institute for Standardization Iren Dabijeva spoke about relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in both bilateral and within the framework of international organizations.

Then reports on the subject were heard.

Notably, state officials, foreign diplomats and local businessmen are attending the seminar that started on February 27.