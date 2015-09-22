 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs interested in Italian agricultural engineering

    Economic delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan will visit Italy on September 23-24

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Economic delegation from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan will visit Italy on September 23-24, Report informs referring to Unindustria Reggio Emilia.

    The delegation will include businessmen who are interested in expanding cooperation in the field of agricultural engineering. During the visit, representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan will hold meetings with representatives of 20 local companies specializing in this area.

    The visit will be organized by Chamber of Commerce in Italy and Unindustria Reggio Emilia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi