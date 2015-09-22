Top

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs interested in Italian agricultural engineering

Economic delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan will visit Italy on September 23-24

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Economic delegation from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan will visit Italy on September 23-24, Report informs referring to Unindustria Reggio Emilia.

The delegation will include businessmen who are interested in expanding cooperation in the field of agricultural engineering. During the visit, representatives of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan will hold meetings with representatives of 20 local companies specializing in this area.

The visit will be organized by Chamber of Commerce in Italy and Unindustria Reggio Emilia.

