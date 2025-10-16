Azerbaijani company to build canned food plant in Uzbekistan
Business
- 16 October, 2025
- 12:57
An Azerbaijani company is set to establish a canned food production plant in Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.
During negotiations, the sides discussed cooperation on implementing the project, including land selection for the plant, design planning, infrastructure development, and state support measures.
Following the meeting, both parties confirmed their readiness to swiftly move forward with the agreements and expressed interest in expanding industrial cooperation.
The project will be implemented with the participation of Azerbaijani company NB Holding.
Latest News
14:31
British company developing master plan for NakhchivanInfrastructure
14:31
Photo
Azerbaijan participates in NAM Ministerial Meeting in UgandaForeign policy
14:27
Turkish Deputy Minister: NUFA3 forum plays key role in shaping future development directionsInfrastructure
14:23
Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises nearly 7%ICT
14:21
EU to continue to support Azerbaijan in demining its territoriesForeign policy
14:19
Photo
President receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to AzerbaijanOther
14:10
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Egypt to AzerbaijanForeign policy
14:05
Head of UN-Habitat thanks Azerbaijan for its support in organizing WUF13Foreign policy
14:00