Azerbaijani company to build canned food plant in Uzbekistan

An Azerbaijani company is set to establish a canned food production plant in Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

During negotiations, the sides discussed cooperation on implementing the project, including land selection for the plant, design planning, infrastructure development, and state support measures.

Following the meeting, both parties confirmed their readiness to swiftly move forward with the agreements and expressed interest in expanding industrial cooperation.

The project will be implemented with the participation of Azerbaijani company NB Holding.