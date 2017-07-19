Azerbaijani brands go on world markets

© Report.az

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ A number of world-renowned companies carry out work to create new industrial directions in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (SCC) Aydin Aliyev told reporters.

According to him, currently, the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is one of the priority issues determined by President Ilham Aliyev: "A number of world-renowned companies carry out work with the aim to create new industrial directions in Azerbaijan. At the present time, works are carried out to create free trade zones."

Aydin Aliyev pointed out that at the end of 2018, the project on the construction of the automobile factory with Iran will be implemented: "In my opinion, it would be great if famous Turkish brands established their industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan. At the same time, agreements are signed regarding the establishment of some industrial enterprises between CIS countries; customs excises are imposed on most of the goods. As a result of the establishment of production in our country, Azerbaijani brands will go on CIS and world markets with the help of Turkish entrepreneurs."