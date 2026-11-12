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In January–October 2026, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports (excluding non-monetary gold) grew 20.8% compared with the same period last year, reaching $3.6 billion, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In October alone, the value of the country's non-oil and gas exports amounted to $414.2 million, up 23% year-on-year (YoY).

Overall, exports of food products amounted to $115.2 million in the first 10 months of the year, while exports of non-food products (excluding non-monetary gold) increased by 29.9% YoY to $280.7 million.

At the same time, the value of Azerbaijan's agricultural exports rose by 12.7% YoY to $866.9 million, while exports of agro-industrial products grew by 28.8% YoY to $334.9 million. Combined exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 16.7% YoY, reaching a total of $1.2 billion.