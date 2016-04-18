Azerbaijan reduces import of food products by 13%

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March, 2016, volume of import of food products in Azerbaijan decreased annually by 13.36% and amounted to 247 319.41 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in the reporting year import of meat has increased by 13.62% and amounted to 5 446.14 thousand dollars, butter by 35.37%, amounting to 10 371.93 thousand USD, fruit. and vegetables - more than 2 times - up to 43 264.49 thousand dollars, tea by 2.9 times - up to 9 049.46 thousand USD.

During this period, import of milk decreased by 12.34% and reached 1 511.05 thousand dollars, wheat by 66.38% - up to 39 411.74 thousand USD.

Notably, total volume of imports for January-March on food products made 13.54%. In the same period of last year, the share of food products in total imports amounted to 11,61%.