Azerbaijan reduces car import by 5-fold

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2016, Azerbaijan has imported 4 820 units of cars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), it is less by 20 827 units, or 81,21% (5,32 times) compared to the same period last year.

According to statistics, 4 194 or 87,01% of imported vehicles were cars for the transport of people and other motor vehicles. This type of imports decreased by 5,42 times in 2016.

According to the information, the import of motor vehicles for the transport of 10 persons or more, including the driver, declined to 10,04 times and amounted to 80 units, motor vehicles for the transport of cargo decreased by 4,04 times amounting to 463, special purpose motor vehicles decreased by 2,74 times and amounted to 83 units.