Azerbaijan-Poland business forum kicks off in Baku

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-Poland business forum held today at Baku Business Center today. The event kicks off with support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Economy and Industry and by organization of AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Fund of Investments Promotion) in the framework of visit of delegation managed by Poland vice-premier, minister of energy Janusz Pechocinski to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, besides the officials of two countries, more than 150 businessmen of agriculture and food industry, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), industry, health and other spheres of economy attended the event.

Azerbaijan minister of energy Natig Aliyev made speech at the forum and said, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of relations with Europe Union countries. As well, he stated Azerbaijan is a main trade partner of Europe in South Caucasus and plays effective role in energy security of Europe countries.

The minister also added, lately cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland develop in several spheres and high-level meetings, visits are too effective in widening of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Poland.