Azerbaijan may increase excise tax on imported goods

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) is negotiating with the government to increase an excise tax on imported goods.

Report informs, SCC Chairman Aydin Aliyev told reporters.

According to him, discussions on increase of other customs duties and taxes are not conducted.

"At present, negotiations are underway with the government to increase the excise tax. After devaluation of manat, the current situation does not reflect reality. Also, tobacco products and alcoholic beverages, attracted excise tax, are not essential commodities. We should also consider health of the population. Sufficient number of companies based in the country to manufacture these products", SCC Chairman said.

Commenting on the possibility of increasing duties on cars imported to Azerbaijan, the committee chairman said that in order to increase duties, competitive ability of Neftchala Automobile Plant should be examined in the market after its launch: "Car imports declined in Azerbaijan. Earlier, this figure made 80,000-100,000 per year. The plant should be commissioned to evaluate whether imports hinder its operation".