Azerbaijan invested $ 120 mln in Germany

© Report

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $ 500 million in the first eight months of 2017.

Report informs Sahil Babayev, deputy economy minister has said addressing today's Germany-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku.

He said the volume of direct investment between Azerbaijan and Germany is equal to $ 600 mln.

“Over 200 German companies have been registered in Azerbaijan. According to available data, the volume of direct German investment in Azerbaijan is equal to $ 460 mln. Our entrepreneurs also swiftly make investments and their volume has already reached $ 120 mln”, he said.