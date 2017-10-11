 Top
    Azerbaijan invested $ 120 mln in Germany

    Trade turnover exceeds $ 500 mln in eight months of 2017© Report

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $ 500 million in the first eight months of 2017. 

    Report informs Sahil Babayev, deputy economy minister has said addressing today's Germany-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku.

    He said the volume of direct investment between Azerbaijan and Germany is equal to $ 600 mln.

    “Over 200 German companies have been registered in Azerbaijan. According to available data, the volume of direct German investment in Azerbaijan is equal to $ 460 mln. Our entrepreneurs also swiftly make investments and their volume has already reached $ 120 mln”, he said.  

