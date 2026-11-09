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    Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%

    Business
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 17:53
    Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%

    Azerbaijan imported $54.094 million worth of clothing from Türkiye in January–October 2026.

    According to Report, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly, this represents a 21.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

    In October, Türkiye exported $4.927 million worth of clothing to Azerbaijan, down 7.9% year-on-year.

    Türkiye's total clothing exports declined by 3.8% year-on-year to $13.659 billion in January–October. In October, however, the figure increased by 14.1% to $1.296 billion.

    Turkish Exporters Assembly Imports
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən geyim idxalına çəkdiyi xərcləri 21 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт одежды из Турции более чем на 21%
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