Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%

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Azerbaijan imported $54.094 million worth of clothing from Türkiye in January–October 2026.

According to Report, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly, this represents a 21.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

In October, Türkiye exported $4.927 million worth of clothing to Azerbaijan, down 7.9% year-on-year.

Türkiye's total clothing exports declined by 3.8% year-on-year to $13.659 billion in January–October. In October, however, the figure increased by 14.1% to $1.296 billion.