Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%
Business
- 09 November, 2026
- 17:53
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Azerbaijan imported $54.094 million worth of clothing from Türkiye in January–October 2026.
According to Report, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly, this represents a 21.4% increase compared to the same period last year.
In October, Türkiye exported $4.927 million worth of clothing to Azerbaijan, down 7.9% year-on-year.
Türkiye's total clothing exports declined by 3.8% year-on-year to $13.659 billion in January–October. In October, however, the figure increased by 14.1% to $1.296 billion.
Azərbaycan Türkiyədən geyim idxalına çəkdiyi xərcləri 21 %-dən çox artırıb
Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт одежды из Турции более чем на 21%
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