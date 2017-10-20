Azerbaijan increases import of cars by 70%

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, Azerbaijan has imported 6 643 units of cars for various purposes.

Report informs referring to State Customs Committee (SCC), this is 70,1% more than in the same period of last year.

During reporting period, Azerbaijan has imported 5 783 passenger cars and other motor vehicles, 670 units of motor vehicles were for transport of cargo. which is more by 70.6% and 76.8% respectively.

Moreover, import of motor vehicles for transportation of 10 persons or more, including driver, increased 2,3 times and made 138 units, motor vehicles for special purposes decreased by 32,5% and made 52 units.