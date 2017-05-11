 Top
    Azerbaijan increases cars import by 12%

    Azerbaijan imported 1,943 units of cars for various purposes in January-April, 2017

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April, 2017, Azerbaijan has imported 1,943 units of cars for various purposes.

    Report informs referring to State Customs Committee (SCC), this is 201 units or 11.54% more than in the same period in 2016.

    During reporting period, import of motor vehicles intended for the carriage of 10 or more people, including driver, increased by 2 units or 8.33% - to 26 units, passenger cars intended for transportation of people and other motor vehicles increased by 111 units or 7.36% to 1,620, motor vehicles intended for the transport of goods increased by 116 units or 76.32% - to 268. Import of motor vehicles of special purpose reduced by 28 units to 29.

