Azerbaijan exports ice cream to Iraq and Qatar

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May of this year, Azerbaijan exported 23.7 thousand tons of ice cream in the amount of 54.3 thousand USD.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, ice cream exported to Qatar makes 30 thousand USD (20.2 tons), and Iraq - in sum of 24.3 thousand USD (3.5 tons). In the corresponding period of last year, exports were not made.

During this period, imports of ice cream in the country decreased. According to statistics, in January-May, Azerbaijan imported 76.3 thousand tons of ice cream in the amount of 196.4 thousand USD. Thus, in comparison with the same period of last year, the volume of imports reduced by 1.3%, and the amount decreased by 39.6%. So, in 5 months of last year had been imported 126.3 thousand tons of ice cream in sum of 198.9 thousand USD.

Azerbaijan mainly imports ice cream from Russia, Turkey and Lithuania.