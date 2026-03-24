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    Azerbaijan doubles revenue from hazelnut exports

    Business
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 12:47
    Azerbaijan doubles revenue from hazelnut exports

    Azerbaijan exported 4,569 tons of hazelnuts worth $57.66 million in January–February 2026, Report cited the State Customs Committee as saying.

    The volume represents an increase of 524 tons (12.9%) and revenue more than doubled, rising by $29.55 million, compared with the same period last year.

    Hazelnut export earnings accounted for 1.5% of Azerbaijan's total export revenue during the reporting period.

    Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover for January–February 2026 reached $6.264 billion, with $3.665 billion in exports and $2.599 billion in imports.

    State Customs Committee Hazelnut exports
    Azərbaycan meşə fındığı ixracından gəlirini 2 dəfə artırıb
    Азербайджан удвоил доходы от экспорта фундука

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