Azerbaijan doubles revenue from hazelnut exports

Azerbaijan exported 4,569 tons of hazelnuts worth $57.66 million in January–February 2026, Report cited the State Customs Committee as saying.

The volume represents an increase of 524 tons (12.9%) and revenue more than doubled, rising by $29.55 million, compared with the same period last year.

Hazelnut export earnings accounted for 1.5% of Azerbaijan's total export revenue during the reporting period.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover for January–February 2026 reached $6.264 billion, with $3.665 billion in exports and $2.599 billion in imports.