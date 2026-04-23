Azerbaijan discusses economic cooperation with Egypt

Azerbaijan and Egypt have discussed prospects for cooperation in organizing mutual business missions and promoting investments, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The discussions took place during a meeting between AZPROMO's Executive Director, Yusif Abdullayev, and Egypt's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Houssam-Eldine Reda.

Abdullayev provided information on AZPROMO's activities and Azerbaijan's economic and trade relations with Egypt.

Ambassador Reda, in turn, emphasized that favorable conditions exist for deepening economic partnership and creating new business initiatives between the two countries.

The meeting also explored potential areas of cooperation, including pharmaceuticals, tourism, transport, communications, construction, and infrastructure.

Both sides highlighted the importance of expanding ties between private sector representatives, organizing business missions, and promoting mutual investments.