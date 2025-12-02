Azerbaijan discusses co-op with Turkish pharmaceutical company

Azerbaijan has discussed cooperation prospects with a Turkish pharmaceutical and health products manufacturing company, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

"We were pleased to meet with Abidin Gülmüş, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Türkiye's GEN İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Our discussions focused on the company's productive cooperation with Azerbaijan and the prospects for advancing partnership in the pharmaceutical industry.

Within the framework of our joint activities, we also reviewed the current status of the pharmaceutical plant project, the progress achieved to date, and the plans for the next phase," reads the post.