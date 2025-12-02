Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan discusses co-op with Turkish pharmaceutical company

    Business
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 17:12
    Azerbaijan discusses co-op with Turkish pharmaceutical company

    Azerbaijan has discussed cooperation prospects with a Turkish pharmaceutical and health products manufacturing company, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "We were pleased to meet with Abidin Gülmüş, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Türkiye's GEN İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Our discussions focused on the company's productive cooperation with Azerbaijan and the prospects for advancing partnership in the pharmaceutical industry.

    Within the framework of our joint activities, we also reviewed the current status of the pharmaceutical plant project, the progress achieved to date, and the plans for the next phase," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye pharmaceutical industry Mikayil Jabbarov
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Türkiyənin dərman istehsalı şirkəti ilə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил сотрудничество с турецкой фармацевтической компанией

    Latest News

    18:19

    2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha holidays in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    EU outlines cooperation priorities with Armenia

    Region
    18:03

    Minister: No significant tax increase in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 2026

    Finance
    17:52

    Former EU top diplomat Mogherini held in fraud probe

    Other countries
    17:34

    Marta Kos: EU proposes creation of quadripartite group to develop Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    Sahil Babayev: At least 95% of population to be fully covered by mandatory health insurance

    Finance
    17:16

    Borrell named among suspects in College of Europe fraud case

    Other countries
    17:12
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses co-op with Turkish pharmaceutical company

    Business
    17:00

    Ambassador: Seoul and Baku have good opportunities for cooperation in agri-industrial sector

    AIC
    All News Feed