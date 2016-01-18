Azerbaijan develops proposals to improve business environment

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) will soon present proposals to improve the tax legislation and administration to highest-level leaders. Report inform executive director of AmCham Gunel Mammadova said that to journalists.

According to G. Mammadova, AmCham develops new proposals to provide the Government:

"Several months ago we held an event in connection with the promotion of non-oil exports to the country, which studied the proposals of business structures."

"In addition, until March AmCham will soon present developed collection of proposals to improve the business environment to highest-level leaders. It will include proposals on all areas of business.Most of proposals presented, by us in previous years were accepted.We believe that this will be repeated again this year ", - said the head of the Chamber.