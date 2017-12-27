Azerbaijan compiles annual investment rating of economic regions

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian Energy International Media Group has compiled the annual investment rating of the economic regions of Azerbaijan, which shows the results of the economic reforms and social policy of the regions implemented in the country under the leadership of Chairman of the Caspian European Club, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to Telman Aliyev, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic topped the investment rating of the regions of Azerbaijan, since it got the highest overall score.

He stressed that the Ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan highlighted the economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and expressed their admiration for the attention paid by the leadership of Nakhchivan to alternative and renewable energy sources, as well as to the promotion of innovative technologies and the development of tourism.

The Ambassadors were impressed by the variety and good quality of goods produced in Nakhchivan, as well as by the efforts made by the authorities of the Autonomous Republic to develop the local economy and diversify the list of regional products. They expressed confidence that this process of the continuous growth in the range of industrial products is also taking place in other regions of Azerbaijan. This rating will be published in the final issue of Caspian Energy journal.

“Comparing the results of economic development of the regions of the country for 3 quarters of 2017 with those of the last year, perhaps the main distinctive feature was the uneven socio-economic development of the country’s regions, which is indicated by the main figures of the rating. This issue of Caspian Energy journal will be presented to heads of state and government of 70 countries of the world, as well as heads of public and transnational companies, international financial institutions and leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies”, Telman Aliyev said.

The regions are ranked by 18 parameters divided into 6 groups: social-demographic profile, social-economic status, business climate, infrastructure, feel-good factor and agriculture.

He added that alongside with the investment rating of 2017, published in this journal will be also articles and interviews of heads of businesses operating actively in these regions.