Azerbaijan collects over 300,000 manats in additional customs payments this year

Since the launch of the Automated Risk Analysis System (ARAS) in Azerbaijan, more than 300,000 manats ($176,470) in additional customs payments have been collected for the state budget this year, State Customs Committee official Rovshan Mahmudzada told journalists.

Report quotes him as saying monthly customs payments on parcels exceed 500,000 manats ($294,117).

According to Mahmudzada, from this year, customs control over postal parcels is carried out through ARAS. "Customs inspections are organized based on a risk-based system. Parcels are presented for inspection by carrier companies. Detected violations mainly involve incorrect declarations by citizens, including misreporting customs value or quantity of goods. On average, 20,000–25,000 parcels undergo customs checks daily and are cleared," he explained.

The ARAS system was developed by experts of the State Customs Committee and implemented in January 2024. Operating on AI-based machine learning algorithms, ARAS enables faster border crossing and more efficient customs clearance through pre-processing of data, reducing operational costs for business entities.