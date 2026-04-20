Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan boosts potato export revenues by 73%

    Business
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 17:47
    Azerbaijan boosts potato export revenues by 73%

    In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 1,618 tons of potatoes, valued at $570,000, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the latest data, this represents an increase of 608 tons, or 60% in volume and $241,915, or 73% in value, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

    During the reporting period, revenue from potato exports accounted for only a small portion of Azerbaijan's overall export earnings.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

    As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 billion was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

    potato exports Exports of Azerbaijan State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan kartof ixracından gəlirini 73 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил выручку от экспорта картофеля в 1,7 раза

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed