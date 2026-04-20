Azerbaijan boosts potato export revenues by 73%

In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 1,618 tons of potatoes, valued at $570,000, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the latest data, this represents an increase of 608 tons, or 60% in volume and $241,915, or 73% in value, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

During the reporting period, revenue from potato exports accounted for only a small portion of Azerbaijan's overall export earnings.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 billion was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.