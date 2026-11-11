Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss expanding trade and investment ties

    Business
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 16:43
    Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss expanding trade and investment ties

    Azerbaijan and Vietnam have discussed prospects for expanding trade and investment cooperation, as well as strengthening ties in energy, transport and logistics, and tourism.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the discussions were held between First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev and Bui Thu Thuy, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Investment Agency of Vietnam.

    The sides focused on increasing bilateral trade turnover, developing cooperation in energy, transport, logistics and tourism, and strengthening contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

    The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 30th World Investment Conference (WIC 2026), held in Geneva on November 10–11 and organized by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

    Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss expanding trade and investment ties
    Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss expanding trade and investment ties
    Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss expanding trade and investment ties
    Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss expanding trade and investment ties

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry Elnur Aliyev Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations
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