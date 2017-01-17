Azerbaijan and Vietnam agreed to develop economic cooperation

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Hanoi, Vietnam hosted first meeting of Vietnam-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission on economic issues, Report informs, referring to BNews.

Minister of industry and trade of Vietnam Tran Tuan and Minster of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev represented their governments at the meeting.

The sides assessed cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan during 2015-16 period and outcomes of agreements, signed within frame of trade and economic cooperation.

It was noted that trade turnover between Vietnam and Azerbaijan features signs of recovery, reaching 104.44 mln USD, including export of Vietnamese products to Azerbaijan worth 5.14 mln USD and import from Azerbaijan – 99.30 mln USD.

The sides also discussed cooperation towards development of mutual investments, agricultural industry, scientific research, technology and culture. They also agreed to start negotiations aimed at encouraging and protecting mutual investments between Vietnam and Azerbaijan, as well as creating favorable conditions for business in both countries.

The sides agreed to arrange day of Azerbaijani culture in Vietnam in 2017 on the occasion of 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries.