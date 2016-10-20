 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine to discuss joint construction of pharmaceutical factory

    Baku to host Azerbaijan-Ukrainian business forum

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to the Azerbaijan-Ukrainian business forum. 

    Report informs, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko told reporters.

    According to the ambassador, in the framework of the business forum the sides will discuss the implementation of agreements reached during the visit of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Baku in July 2016.

    "We intend to establish a joint production of An-178, but it is necessary to build an appropriate infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan.As a result, Azerbaijan will be able to produce aircrafts", he said.

    The diplomat added that along with this, the parties will discuss joint construction of a pharmaceutical plant with equal equity participation on the territory of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi