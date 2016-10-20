Azerbaijan and Ukraine to discuss joint construction of pharmaceutical factory

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to the Azerbaijan-Ukrainian business forum.

Report informs, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko told reporters.

According to the ambassador, in the framework of the business forum the sides will discuss the implementation of agreements reached during the visit of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Baku in July 2016.

"We intend to establish a joint production of An-178, but it is necessary to build an appropriate infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan.As a result, Azerbaijan will be able to produce aircrafts", he said.

The diplomat added that along with this, the parties will discuss joint construction of a pharmaceutical plant with equal equity participation on the territory of Azerbaijan.