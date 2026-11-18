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Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed prospects for developing their economic partnership and expanding trade and investment ties, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in post on X.

According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, as part of her visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides also reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in industry, energy, and transport and logistics.

"Our discussions covered prospects for advancing the Azerbaijan – Georgia economic partnership, expanding trade and investment ties, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in industry, energy, transport, and logistics. The importance of joint efforts to advance our shared economic interests and regional initiatives was also emphasized," the minister said.