Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan, ADB may set up working group on agriculture cooperation

    Business
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 16:32
    Azerbaijan, ADB may set up working group on agriculture cooperation

    Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the creation of a working group on cooperation in the agricultural sector, the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan told Report.

    A meeting was held at the ministry with an ADB delegation, attended by Deputy Agriculture Ministers Seymur Safarli and Zaur Aliyev, Deputy Chair of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency Leyla Jabbarli, representatives of relevant departments, ADB Central and West Asia Department Director General Leah Gutierrez, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Country Operations Head Marina Best and others.

    The sides discussed the current state of cooperation and prospects for its development, and were briefed on the situation in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector and ongoing measures in the field. It was noted that cooperation with international organizations continues in order to introduce best practices in the sector. Azerbaijan is interested in further strengthening this partnership and places special importance on discussing new initiatives that can contribute to the country's sustainable development goals.

    Officials said the government is interested in effective cooperation with the ADB based on its agricultural development policy and strategy.

    It was noted that the ADB is currently implementing a number of agricultural projects in Azerbaijan aimed at modernizing the sector, introducing innovative approaches and strengthening regional cooperation.

    The meeting also covered ongoing projects within the framework of cooperation, the reform agenda in agriculture, plans to modernize irrigation and water management, the development of a new agricultural strategy and potential areas of cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on establishing a joint working group between the ministry and the ADB and on areas of joint activity.

    It was noted that expanding cooperation would make an important contribution to ensuring sustainable development in agriculture, increasing the potential of regions and expanding economic opportunities in rural areas.

    Azerbaijan, ADB may set up working group on agriculture cooperation
    Azerbaijan, ADB may set up working group on agriculture cooperation
    Azerbaijan, ADB may set up working group on agriculture cooperation

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) Agricultural sector Ministry of Agriculture
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və ADB aqrar sahədə əməkdaşlıq üçün İşçi Qrupu yarada bilər

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed