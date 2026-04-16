Azerbaijan, ADB may set up working group on agriculture cooperation

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the creation of a working group on cooperation in the agricultural sector, the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan told Report.

A meeting was held at the ministry with an ADB delegation, attended by Deputy Agriculture Ministers Seymur Safarli and Zaur Aliyev, Deputy Chair of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency Leyla Jabbarli, representatives of relevant departments, ADB Central and West Asia Department Director General Leah Gutierrez, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Country Operations Head Marina Best and others.

The sides discussed the current state of cooperation and prospects for its development, and were briefed on the situation in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector and ongoing measures in the field. It was noted that cooperation with international organizations continues in order to introduce best practices in the sector. Azerbaijan is interested in further strengthening this partnership and places special importance on discussing new initiatives that can contribute to the country's sustainable development goals.

Officials said the government is interested in effective cooperation with the ADB based on its agricultural development policy and strategy.

It was noted that the ADB is currently implementing a number of agricultural projects in Azerbaijan aimed at modernizing the sector, introducing innovative approaches and strengthening regional cooperation.

The meeting also covered ongoing projects within the framework of cooperation, the reform agenda in agriculture, plans to modernize irrigation and water management, the development of a new agricultural strategy and potential areas of cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on establishing a joint working group between the ministry and the ADB and on areas of joint activity.

It was noted that expanding cooperation would make an important contribution to ensuring sustainable development in agriculture, increasing the potential of regions and expanding economic opportunities in rural areas.