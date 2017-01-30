Another 75 state properties put up for auction in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Property Issues (SCPI) will hold a new auction on February 28.

Report informs citing the SCPI, a total of 75 state-owned properties offered for privatization. Citizens may privatize 20 joint stock companies, 29 small state enterprises, 25 non-residential areas and 1 unfinished building.

Offered small state enterprises and facilities locate in Sabail, Khazar, Nasimi, Sabunchu and Surakhani districts, Sheki, Mingachevir, Sumgayit cities, Shirvan, Aghdash, Lankaran, Guba, Yardimli and Neftchala districts. The highest price fixed for small state enterprises, filling station No.11 in Sabail district, workshop No.7 in Nasimi district and “Mərdəkan” restaurant in Khazar district. The first property is offered for 59 8500 AZN, each of the two other properties for 540 000 AZN.

All of the non-residential facilities proposed for privatization locate in various districts of the capital. 6 facilities offered in Narimanov, 5 in Khatai, 4 in Yasamal, 4 in Nizami, 3 in Nasimi, 2 in Binagadi, 1 in Sabail. The highest price fixed for non-residential area in Sabail district. Mentioned facility offered for 720 000 AZN initial selling price.

The auctioned joint stock companies include the areas of repair and construction, industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and others.

SCPI invite local and foreign investors, entrepreneurs, businessmen and everyone, who wants to own a property, to take active part in the privatization.