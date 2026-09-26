Anar Guliyev: Investors invest in future potential

Investors invest not only in buildings but also in places, markets and future potential, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

"It is of great importance that we are gathering for the second time at the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum. This reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to international investment cooperation and its openness to foreign investors, international developers and long-term institutional partners. This is particularly important for the urban planning and real estate sectors. Investment decisions in these areas are made with long-term prospects in mind. Investors do not invest only in buildings; they invest in places, markets and future potential," he emphasized.

Guliyev added that they need to be confident not only in an individual project but also in the development vision of the city or region, its planning framework, infrastructure, transport connectivity and development trajectory.