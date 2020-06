Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Representative office of United Arab Emirates (UAE) company "Maddox DMCC" in Azerbaijan has been canceled.

Report informs, Ministry of Taxes said.

The UAE company provides services in the energy sector.

According to information, creditors within two months can express their demand in Baku, Nasimi district, Abbasgulu aga Bakikhanov street, apt. 6.