Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum important for bilateral relations

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 7th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum, held in Baku today, is an important platform for development of the relations between the two countries.

Report informs, Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of the Social and Political Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov, told reporters.

"Every year, nearly 500 participants attend this forum, including Russia's different provinces, regions, representatives of the central authorities. During the forum, reporting speeches made on the relations between the two countries, non-governmental organizations and the media of both countries as well as on the works implemented over the past year, implementation of the decisions adopted after the last forum. Today, proposals on expansion of interregional relations for the upcoming year will be discussed. We believe that the forum between Russia and Azerbaijan in the context of today's regional and international relations is very topical and meets interests of the peoples", A.Hasanov said.

Head of the Office of the Russian President on Issues of Interregional and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, Vladimir Chernov, expressed his confidence that today's forum will assist acquisition of new ideas, creation of new opportunities.

During the forum, two documents to be signed between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan region.