A serious rise in prices expected on Baku perfume market in 2016 - SURVEY

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku retailers of cosmetics and perfumes are preparing to hike prices for products due devaluation of the national currency on December 21 in Azerbaijan.

The Analytical Group of Report News Agency has monitored the capital market segment, according to which they learned that a network of Ideal Perfumery & Cosmetics suspended all action campaigns. The last Christmas campaign launched on December 11 ended on 21 December.

IDEAL consultants noted that their management had suspended all campaigns due to dollar rise: "Prices will not rise until the end of the year. However, we are not sure that from the beginning of the year the rate will remain stable. If the dollar rise again, the current prices will be changed. No coupon or gift shares are planned. Most likely, they will not be launched next year. Management tries to balance prices. However, it is impossible to prevent price increases. For example, if perfumes currently costs 87 manats, then due to the new course the price will rise to 120-130 manats. Who will buy them at this price?"

At the same time the store said that the IDEAL bonus cards remain in force.