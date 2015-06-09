Youth Chamber Choir of Turkic-speaking countries to be created

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the initiative of the International Organization of Turkic culture - TURKSOY, planned to create the Youth Chamber Choir of Turkic-speaking countries in Ankara in June.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The project involves young artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Bashkortostan.

At the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Tourismç the Azerbaijani performers will visit Ankara, on June 13 and June 16 to participate in the project.

The delegation consists of students of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli -Dilara Mahmudova, Fatima Jafarzadeh, Aysel Gambarli, Taleh Yahyayev, Mahir Tagizade, the students of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Emin Zeynalli, Alisafa Abbasov and student of the Baku branch of Moscow State University named after Lomonosov, Kamilla Heydarova.