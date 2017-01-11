YARAT Contemporary Art Space will show a new short film

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Short film “Kənarda” (Outside) will be shown in YARAT Contemporary Art Space on January 17.

Report informs referring to the YARAT press service, director of the film is London Film School graduate Javid Zaidov.

Film “Kənarda” (Outside) tells story of the last days of British expedition to the South Pole in 1912. 4-person expedition leader is Robert Scott. They are struggling with the challenges of endless Antarctica.

Seriously injured and frozen Titus Uots faces a choice.

Entry is free.