 Top
    Close photo mode

    YARAT Art Space will host kickboxer Zabit Samadov

    He will also review 'Crumbling down, up and up we climb' exhibition© Report

    Baku. 15 January.REPORT.AZ/ Zabit Samadov, famous sport master and kickboxer will be hosted at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

    Report informs, during the meeting to be held on January 17, the athlete will inform participants about his sport experience and achievements, as well as speak about the path that led him to the victory.

    The athlete will also get acquainted with exhibition titled “Crumbling down, up and up we climb", displayed at YARAT, and share his impressions.

    Anyone willing to meet with athlete may join the event.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi