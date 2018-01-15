YARAT Art Space will host kickboxer Zabit Samadov

© Report

Baku. 15 January.REPORT.AZ/ Zabit Samadov, famous sport master and kickboxer will be hosted at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Report informs, during the meeting to be held on January 17, the athlete will inform participants about his sport experience and achievements, as well as speak about the path that led him to the victory.

The athlete will also get acquainted with exhibition titled “Crumbling down, up and up we climb", displayed at YARAT, and share his impressions.

Anyone willing to meet with athlete may join the event.