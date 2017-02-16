World-renowned inclusive dance ensemble to perform in Baku

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ British Council will present a double bill by Candoco Dance Company, the contemporary dance company of disabled and non-disabled dancers.

Report informs citing press service of the British Council, the project is organized in support with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Yarat Contemporary Art Space and Azerbaijan National Academic Drama Theatre.

Performance will take place on 7 and 8 March 2017, at 19:00, at the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre.

It was stated that price of tickets for Candoco performances is 6 AZN and are available at the city box-offices.

Candoco Dance Company is the company of disabled and non-disabled dancers that create excellent and profound experiences to excite, challenge and broaden perceptions of art, aesthetics and ability.