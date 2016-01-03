World famous theater performances will be presented in Baku

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ King of the "Globe" Shakespeare (London), the Royal Shakespeare (Stratford-on-Eyvone), Grand Theatre (Moscow), the Metropolitan Opera (New York) and other most popular performances of well-known theaters will be shown in Baku cinemas.

Report informs referring to British Council Azerbaijan.

Actors are world-class stars - Benedict Kamberbetc, Tom Hiddlston, Reyf Fayns, Helen Mirren, Stephen Fry, Mark Strong, Christopher Plammer Jonas Kaufman, Cillian Anderson, Anna Netrebko, Ildar Abdrazakov, Svetlana Zakharova, Vladislav Lantratov and others.

"Sherlock" will be shown within the framework of TheatreHD project on January 5 in "Park Cinema" (the Flame Towers) with the actor Benedict Kamberbetc.

William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" will be presented In Nizami Cinema Center on January 13 with the actor Benedict Kamberbetc and "Jane Eyre" by Charlotte Bronte on January 27.

Note that TheatreHD performances carried out in more than 35 cities of Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Azerbaijani audience will be able to watch TheatreHD on June 30, 2016.