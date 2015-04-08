Works by artist Togrul Narimanbeyov's daughter exhibited in Paris

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ An exhibition of works of artists from Turkey, Cyprus and Georgia took place in Gallery "Russian World" at 8th arrondissement of Paris.

Report informs, Azerbaijan will be represented by honored artist Esmer Narimanbeyova whose oil paintings aroused great interest among the participants of the exhibition.

The exhibition features about 50 works of art.

Association "Women's Art" was established in 2007, has 12 offices in Turkey and five in other countries. Association unites artists of different nationalities from 28 countries.

Esmer Narimanbeyova is daughter of the famous painter Togrul Narimanbeyov.