Works by Andy Warhol and Ai Weiwei put up for sale at Sotheby`s

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Works of Andy Warhol and the Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei promise to become the top lots yesterday at the upcoming London evening auction Sotheby`s in the category of "Contemporary Art". Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the information was given in the auction house.

Andy Warhol is represented by several works to the highest bidder. One of them is "Jackie", written after the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, is dedicated to his widow, Jacqueline Kennedy. Its preliminary estimate of 400-600 thousand pounds. Picture previously exhibited in major galleries in the world, including the US, UK and Tokyo. Another "star", which is in the Warhol portrait is an American actress and singer Judy Garland. Its estimated cost is 750 thousand - 1 million pounds.

Portrait of Lenin in the famous style of Warhol estimated at 2.5-3 million pounds and can be one of the most expensive works. It served as the basis for a portrait photograph of the leader in 1897 of the Central Lenin Museum in Moscow.

The work of 10 colorful portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Warhol estimated at 1-1.5 million pounds.

The work of the artist and sculptor Ai Weiwei "Grapes" is a composition of a variety of wooden stools interconnected. Initially, it put up for auction for 350-450 thousand pounds.