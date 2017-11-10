Work of Azerbaijani artist is the best of exhibition in France

Paris. 10 November. REPORT/ Painting of Azerbaijani artist Maryam Alekperova was awarded at the autumn exhibition of Beaux-Arts society in Boulogne-Billancourt commune of Paris.

France bureau of Report News Agency informs, Alekperova’s work Rosemary Beach was acclaimed as the best work on exhibition.

Azerbaijani artist with high skills created the painting of non-standard size (250/180). With high skills and improvisation of live colors she reflected the beautiful view on canvas.

60 artists, sculptors and photographs introduced their works to the exhibition dedicated to nature.

The exhibition will end on November 22.

Beaux-Arts society was established in 1934 by famous French sculptor and artist, author of a number bronze monuments Marcel Looy.