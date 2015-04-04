Work by the 2014 Record-breaking Pop-Art Legend presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Flowers that Blo ssom Tomorrow composition (2012) by Yayoi Kusama, an outstanding Japanese artist and a pop legend, is now on a permanent display at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The author got a record-breaking attendance of her solo exhibitions in 2014, Report informs.

An iconic figure in the global world of modern art, Yayoi Kusama got engaged in the abstractionism upon completion of the Art School in Kioto and continued her creative work in New York since 1957. Ms.Kusama is highly recognized for her colorful canvases, sculptures and signature polka dot collages and installations. The polka dots became a trademark of her works featuring the garments and accessories she manufactures. This resulted in the foundation of the Kusama Fashion company known for its eccentric models.

Meanwhile, Yayoi Kusama is also recognized as a poetess and an author of surrealistic and fantastic novels.

In 1973, Yayoi Kusama returned to Japan again.

The artist’s Abstraction No.2 (1959) sold for 5,794,500 US dollars at Christie’s New York in 2008 to become the most expensive piece of moden art and the then record for a living female artist.

With more than 50 thousand works created to this day, solo exhibitions of Yayoi Kusama, who is 86, enjoy one of the highest attendance levels in the world. The displays of her sketches, statues and installations in Central and South Americas only brought above 2 million visitors together.

With exhibitions and displays held world over, Yayoi Kusama represented Japan at the Venice Biennale in 1993, 1998, and 1999.