William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be performed in Baku

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The spectacle based on William Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night will be performed at Nizami Cinema Center.

Report informs, the play will be presented by British Council Azerbaijan and Cool Connections with Russian subtitles, December 26.

Some of musical compositions written by Shakespeare will be sounded in the spectacle. Only men act in the play which examines garments, musical fragments and decorations in Globe theatre in 1601 year.

The play was directed by Tim Carrol.

Actors Steven Frey, Mark Rayleen, Samuel Barnett, Liam Brennan, Paul Chahidi, Jean Paul Connolly, Ian Drysdale and Jonny Flynn starred in the play.