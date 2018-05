Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Poet, journalist, actor and translator Ülkü Tamer has died.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Tamer, known as one of the greatest poets of Turkish literature, died at his home in Bodrum aged 81.

Notably, the poet who was born in Gaziantep in 1937, acted as an actor in 1964-1968 years.

"Under the Cold Grasses", "Sky will not mislead them", "Ezra and Gary" and other poems brought fame to him.