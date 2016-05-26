Well-known Azerbaijani musicians performed in Slovakia

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Reduta salon of Slovak State Philharmonic in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia has hosted solemn night and gala concert, dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Ayyub Guliyev, conductor of Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Presidential prize winner.

In the artistic part of the event, Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra gave a wide concert under the direction of a conductor of Azerbaijan Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Presidential prize winner, laureate of international competitions Ayyub Guliyev.

In addition to the works of art by Azerbaijani composers - Uzeyir bey Hajibeyli, Asef Zeynalli, Tofig Guliyev, Vasif Adigozalov, specimen of European and Slovak music literature welcomed with great interest. Azerbaijan's People's Artist, laureate of the State Prize, professor, laureate of international competitions, winner of 'Glory' order tar player Ramiz Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Honored Artist, soloist of Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Theatre Afag Abbasova (soprano) and doctoral candidate of Bratislava State Conservatory Farhad Ashumov (violin) caused unforgettable moments with their successful performance.

At the end of the program, 'Koroghlu' opera Overture by Uzeyir Hajibeyli became culmination of the event. After the concert, the audience invited Azerbaijani performers on the stage again and applaud them standing.