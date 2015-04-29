 Top
    Close photo mode

    "We were together against Nazism" exhibition opens in Moscow

    Azerbaijan is also represented at the exhibition

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We were together in the fight against Nazism" exhibition opened in the Great Patriotic War Museum in Moscow on the 70th anniversary of the victory over Fascist Germany. Report informs that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

    According to the report, Azerbaijan is also represented at the exhibition opened within the framework of "Victory gained together" Forum.

    During the exhibition, the catalogue and CD discs of Azerbaijani artists' plays dedicated to World War II and published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, were distributed to the guests.

    The exhibition will continue till October 18.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi