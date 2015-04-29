"We were together against Nazism" exhibition opens in Moscow

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We were together in the fight against Nazism" exhibition opened in the Great Patriotic War Museum in Moscow on the 70th anniversary of the victory over Fascist Germany. Report informs that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

According to the report, Azerbaijan is also represented at the exhibition opened within the framework of "Victory gained together" Forum.

During the exhibition, the catalogue and CD discs of Azerbaijani artists' plays dedicated to World War II and published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, were distributed to the guests.

The exhibition will continue till October 18.