Washington D.C. premieres "Leyli and Majnun" opera

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The premiere of "Leyli and Majnun" opera was held in Washington, DC, US.

Report informs, opera of great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli presented in a new version.The opera was presented in the Opera House hall of famous Kennedy Center.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov and his daughter, Honored Artist Fargana Gasmov have performed at the scene. The project was realized by the "Dance" group of one of the most famous contemporary choreographers Mark Morris. It also involves ensemble "Silk Road", led by famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

A well-known Azerbaijani musicologist, professor of Baku Musical Academy named after Uzeir Hajibeyli, a teacher at the University of Indiana Aida Huseynova, also took part in the project "Leyli and Majnun". On her initiative, the booklets also included the painting "Mugham Trio" by famous Azerbaijani artist Sanan Samadov.

The concerts also took place in the US states of Illinois and New York. The opera was met with great enthusiasm by American audiences.